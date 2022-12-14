Best Canadian carrier Boxing Week 2022 deals so far

Boxing Day Week is nearly upon us and already some Canadian carriers and wireless providers are rolling out the deals. We’ve gathered some of the best offers to emerge so far and listed them below. However, make sure to check back as we’ll be updating this page over the next few weeks with new offers.

And, if you’re curious to see how some of these deals stack up to what was available on Black Friday, you can find our old roundup here.

Koodo, Fido, Virgin Plus $50/40GB, $45/20GB

First up, the Big Three flanker brands are offering $50/mo 40GB and $45/mo 20GB plans.

Telus’ Koodo launched the plan first, then Rogers’ Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus followed soon after. With all three, the deal involves a $15/mo bill credit that lasts 15 months:

$65/mo 40GB plan + $15/mo bill credit = $50/mo for 15 months

$60/mo 20GB + $15/mo bill credit = $45/m0 for 15 months

This isn’t quite as good as the $45/50GB plan offered during Black Friday, but we’re still early in the Boxing Week deal season, so we’ll see what happens.

Bell

iPhone 14 – $0 down, $30/mo financing with Device Return Option

Samsung Galaxy S22 – $0 down, $30.46/mo with Device Return Option

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – $0 down, $35/mo with Device Return Option

Motorola Edge (2022) – $0 down, $10/mo with Device Return Option + get free Verve Buds 120 and 12 months of free Google One storage

Bell also bumped up the data included on some of its plans:

Essential – $85/mo 50GB (250Mbps), normally 25GB

Ultimate 100 – $90/mo 100GB (“fastest available 5G+ speeds”), normally $95/45GB or $105/60GB

Ultimate 100 with Canada-U.S. calling, texting, and data – $95/mo 100GB (“fastest available 5G+ speeds”), normally $125/mo

Check out all of Bell’s offers here.

Telus

Telus dropped a few plan offers for Boxing Week and is giving out $10/mo bill credits for 24 months when customers shop phones online or bring their own device:

Unlimited 50 5G – $85/mo 50GB of data (250Mbps) | previously: $85/25GB

Unlimited 100 5G+ – $90/mo 100GB (1Gbps) | previously: $95/50GB

Unlimited CAN-US 100 5G+ – $95/mo 100GB (1Gbps) plus unlimited data, talk, and text in Canada and the U.S. | previously: $125/100GB

And phone deals:

Save $100 when you buy online ($50 one-time bill credit + Telus waives the $50 connection fee)

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $0 down, $30/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (plus get three months of free Apple TV+)

iPhone 14 – $0 down, $30/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (plus get three months of free Apple TV+)

Motorola Edge 2022 – $0 down, $0 financing with Bring-It-Back

Samsung Galaxy S22 – $0 down, $30/mo financing with Bring-It-Back

Check out all of Telus’ deals here.

Rogers

Rogers is offering some plan deals, including $85/mo 50GB and $90/mo 100GB plans (normally 25GB and 40GB, respectively). The Toronto-based carrier also has some deals on smartphones:

You can view more Rogers deals here.

We’ll be updating this page through the Boxing Week sale period with more deals. Notice something’s missing? Let us know by tweeting us @MobileSyrup or in the comment section below.

