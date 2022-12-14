fbpx
Amazon put the Fire TV Sticks on a fire sale, drops prices by 40 percent

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
Dec 14, 20223:37 AM EST
First it was the Echo Dot fire sale, then the Echo Show fire sale, now Amazon’s popular Fire TV Sticks are up for grabs at a deep discount this holiday season.

Check out the deals below:

Source: Amazon Canada

