MobileSyrup’s top Android accessories gift guide [2022 Edition]

The holidays are drawing near, and many of us are scrambling to find those perfect gifts. Luckily, MobileSyrup is here with another annual gift guide for great Android accessories. 2022 saw the release of some very top-notch Android phones. With them, a new lineup of phenomenal devices is used to support the device, and the user is available.

We’ve ventured into every corner of the internet to find the best Android accessories, perfect for gifting. Whether you’re looking for a more extravagant gift for under the tree, a stocking stuffer, or otherwise, we have you covered.

From chargers to mobile game controllers, headphones, and more, here is your Android accessory gift guide for 2022.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+

The Galaxy SmartTag+ is Samsung’s compact tracking device that can be attached to everyday items. We’ve all misplaced something, whether it’s a wallet, a set of keys, etc. The Galaxy SmartTag+ can be attached and located by using Bluetooth LE on a smartphone. Ultra-wideband technology helps users pinpoint the location of misplaced objects.

Even if an item is out of range, users can use the SmartThings Find Network on their Galaxy phone to pinpoint where they’ve lost their item. Galaxy SmartTag+ is compatible with most contemporary Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Buy Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $49.99

Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for Android

With cloud gaming technology really taking off, there’s no better time to gift a mobile gaming controller. The Razer Kishi V2 gives a console-like experience when controlling your favourite games on an Android device. This mobile controller pairs well when using services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, etc.

The Razer Kishi V2 mimics the control layout of the Xbox Wireless controller with an asymmetrical thumbstick layout. Face buttons and a D-pad are present. Additionally, the controller supports triggers and shoulder bumpers. The controller also offers full integration with the Razer Nexus App, which consolidates all compatible games.

Buy Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for Android for $129.99

Pixel Buds Pro – Charcoal

This year, Google launched its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. The premium audio buds from the Pixel maker have gained a lot of critical approval. The Pixel Buds Pro integrates Active Noise Cancellation technology with its Silent Seal. This ensures a tighter yet comfortable fit in the user’s ear, drowning out the organic sounds of everyday life. Plus, a transparency mode can be activated if the wearer wants to hear their surroundings.

Pixel Buds Pro also supports custom 11mm speaker drivers, Volume EQ, and offers up to 11 hours of audio playback on a single charge. Though, up to 31 hours can be gained thanks to the charging case. The earbuds also feature respond-to-text commands, hands-free control of music, and more.

Buy Pixel Buds Pro for $259.99

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones

We can’t forget about over-the-ear headphones. A pair that stand out are the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. Built with integrated noise-cancelling support, Sony utilizes Dual Noise Sensor technology to suppress distracting noises surrounding the user.

Sony Music Studios Tokyo helped co-develop the headphones’ Edge-AI, which upscales compressed digital files in real-time. In addition, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones support speak-to-chat functionality, stopping music automatically when speaking. This enables users to continue wearing the headphones without impacting a conversation. Sony also promises up to 30 hours of playback on a charge. 10 minutes of quick charging can equate to five hours of playback.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Overhead Headphones for $427.32

Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Stand

Belkin’s Quick Charge Wireless Charging Stand is a compact charging stand, offering up to 15W of power. The charger is compatible with any Qi-certified device. This means the Belkin charger works with Samsung Galaxy phones, Pixel devices, and many more. Additionally, smartwatches can also make use of the charger.

On the front of the charger is a small LED light that indicates the device’s charging status. It can charge a phone no matter the orientation, whether it’s placed vertically or horizontally. It’s also compact enough that it can be placed on a desk, side table, or shelf.

Buy Belkin Quick Charge Wireless Charging Stand for $37.57

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Pivoting from headsets to speakers, Anker’s Soundcore is a great gifting option. It’s fairly compact, making it a great travel companion. It’s able to provide deep bass levels with clarity and low distortion. This is thanks to two high-sensitivity drivers. The speaker can withstand drops and has a waterproof rating of IPX5.

Pairing via Bluetooth 5.0, users can connect their Android device to the speaker and play their favourite tracks. Anker ensures that connectivity is maintained in up to 66ft distances. Plus, the Soundcore speaker offers up to 24 hours of audio playback on a single charge.

Buy Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99

Power-7 Adaptive Fast Charging Wall Charger Block

For those that prefer a hardwired charging experience, Power-7 has an efficient set of wall charging units. This pack comes with two USB-C cables and fast-charging wall blocks. The charging cables are compatible with any USB-C device, including Samsung Galaxy S22 series, S21, and models since the S8. Pixel devices are also supported alongside LG, Moto, and other brands.

Power-7 claims that devices can charge from zero percent to 60 in only 40 minutes. The USB-C cords are designed with an aluminum housing and nylon braided design. This typically helps avoid faster wear and tear of silicon cables and other products experience. Finally, the chargers ensure protection from over-current, over-voltage, over-heat and short-circuit issues.

Buy Power-7 Adaptive Fast Charging Wall Charger Block for $24.99

Gikwbc Power Bank 38800mAh LCD Display Portable Charger

Of course, we can’t forget about the on-the-go charging solutions. The Gikwbc Power Bank is very slick and compact. It supports charging with four USB output ports and Dual USB-C inputs. Once again, this charger is comparable with Galaxy phones, Pixel, LG, and other Android devices.

What notably stands out is the inclusion of the small LED screen. This helps the user track the charging status of their device. It’s a rather novel addition that sets it apart from other portable chargers on the market. Gikwbc also provides a three-year warranty for the power bank.

Buy Gikwbc Power Bank 38800mAh LCD Display Portable Charger for $43.95

USB Type-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable

A perfect accessory for a stocking stuffer is a USB-C cable. There’s always a use for one, and it’s a cost-effective gift to give. The Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A 2.0 cable is compatible with a large array of Android phones and devices. It has a power output of up to 15W. Plus, transfer speeds clock in at 480Mbps.

Buy USB Type-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable for $12.18

Zhiyun Smooth 5 Gimbal Stabilizer Tripod

For content creators, photo nuts, or travellers, this stabilizer tripod can be a perfect gift. This stabilizing rig can help improve videos captured using its anti-shake structure. The tripod offers a three-axis stabilizer and can support even larger phones at high and low angles.

The tripod utilizes an easy-to-use adjustment wheel to adjust the parameter value in both selfie and standard shooting modes. Thanks to its onboard buttons, users can swap modes, use its fill light controls, and access the joystick for more controls while filming and taking photos. The tripod offers up to 25 hours of battery life and only requires two hours to charge.

Buy Zhiyun Smooth 5 Gimbal Stabilizer Tripod for $209.00

PopSockets: PopGrip with Swappable Top

It’s not an Android accessory gift guide without a nod to the PopSocket. We’ve all seen them and likely know their benefits. For the uninitiated, PopSockets have become a go-to for those that want a one-handed smartphone experience. Users simply apply the PopSocket to the back of their phone using the adhesive socket and reposition as needed.

PopSockets enable users to hold larger phones with one hand without straining their wrists as much. PopSockets can also prop a phone up like a stand when watching videos. When not in use, users can press down on the PopSocket to have it flat against the phone and/or its case.

Buy PopSockets: PopGrip with Swappable Top for $14.99

