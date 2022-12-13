Instagram rolls out BeReal like feature called Candid Stories

Instagram has introduced “Candid Stories” in its latest update, taking a note from BeReal’s book.

Candid allows users to take a picture of what they’re doing at a given time to share with their friends, much like BeReal, which asks its users to share a photo of themselves at the same time every day.

Instagram users can also capture a candid image at the same time daily, with reminders shared through notifications that start after sharing the first candid. Users can also test the feature through the stories camera or the multi-author story.

The Meta-owned company says they’re testing a similar feature for Facebook Stories.

Instagram’s update also introduces “Notes,” 60-character posts that users can share with selected friends for a 24-hour period. Replies to the notes appear as DMs.

“From asking for recommendations to sharing what they’re up to, Notes give people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.

Instagram will also soon roll out other new features, such as “Group Profiles.” Here, users can create shared profiles to send posts and stories.

Source: Instagram