Eastlink expands its mobile network in Miramichi, NB

Nova Scotia-based telecom company Eastlink has expanded its mobile network to Miramichi, New Brunswick.

The move is part of a $26 million mobile expansion in the province to improve coverage and provide residents with more service options.

Eastlink’s network features rollover data, 5G-ready service, and $0 down device options.

“Our teams have been working hard for the better part of the year getting our network sites built and our store ready to reflect the interactive, personalized experience we want our customers to have when they walk through the door,” Jeff Gillham, the company’s CEO, said.

Source: Eastlink