Bell offers discounts on devices purchased through its SmartPay financing plan

Bell has rolled out a list of offers through its financial plan, SmartPay, for the holidays. The payment option sees customers pay a certain amount for a device over 24 months.

Customers who buy the iPhone 14 through SmartPay will save $40.80 over 24 months. Before the discount, customers would pay $31.70/month for the device. With the discount, it’s $30/month.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is on sale for $30.46/month compared to $41.30/month before the discount. Customers will save $260.08 over 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE5G is on sale for $26/month for 24 months, compared to $35.34 before the discount.

Samsung’s Galaxy Flip4 is available for $35/month, compared to $47.50 monthly over 24 months.

Customers can save $136.08 over 24 months on the Google Pixel 7. With the discount, customers will pay $24.83 each month.

Those buying the Google Pixel 7 Pro can save $201.88 over 24 months. The discounted price tag will see customers pay $41.18/month, compared to $49.59/month.

Bell is also offering savings on the Moto G Stylus 5G. Customers can save $247 over 24 months by paying a monthly cost of $10.50. Before the discount, the device cost $20.80 a month.

Bell is also freebies through headphones. Customers who buy the Motorola Edge Verve through SmartPay will get Buds 120 and 12 months of storage on Google One. Select Samsung phones purchased through the financing option will score you a pair of Galaxy Buds2.

Source: Bell