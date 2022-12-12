Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is ranked number 1 on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is ranked number one on the platform since its release on December 9th.

Del Toro tweeted this with the website FlixPatrol, which monitors the rankings of movies and TV shows on different streaming platforms,

#1 NETFLIX movie in the world!!! pic.twitter.com/Zjz3fvxiCQ — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 11, 2022

The site indicates that Del Toro’s Pinocchio beats other new films like Troll, Lady Chatterley’s Lover and more. According to GamesRadar, the Netflix movie is number one worldwide in the UK, Mexico, the Phillippines, South Africa and Belgium. In Canada, it’s ranked number two.

Pinocchio is the story of a father who magically wished to bring a wooden boy to life in Italy.

The voice cast includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Cate Blanchett, and Finn Wolfhard.

Source: Guillermo del Toro,