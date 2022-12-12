12-month PS Plus memberships are $35 off for new customers

PlayStation is offering $35 off 12-month PS Plus memberships for new members. You’ll be able to check the PlayStation Store online or the PlayStation Store app on consoles.

PS Essential 12-month – $34.99 ($69.99)

PS Plus Extra 12-month – $79.99 ($114.99)

PS Plus Premium 12-month – $104.99 ($139.99)

Weirdly, I can’t see the deals on my end, it can be because I was once a PS Plus member though. RedFlagDeals indicates that some returning members have seen the offer on their PlayStation consoles, and the deal is not available for current members to extend their memberships.

The deal is available until December 20th.

Source: PS Store, RedFlagDeals