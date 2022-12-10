Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 5-11]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Emancipation [Apple Original]

This drama is based on the true story of “Peter,” an African-American who escaped slavery in the 1860s and helped inspire the abolitionist movement.

Emancipation was directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) and stars Will Smith (Ali), Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) and Steven Ogg (the video game Grand Theft Auto V).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: December 9th, 2022

Genre: Historical action

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

Little America (Season 2) [Apple Original]

This anthology series is inspired by the stories of immigrants in America, and this season features episodes focused on a Belizian family worker in New York, a Korean man making hats for a Black church community Detroit and a Japanese woman in Columbus, Ohio, among others.

Little America hails from Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) and Lee Eisenberg (The Office).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: December 9th, 2022

Genre: Anthology

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Something From Tiffany’s [Amazon Original]

After receiving someone else’s engagement ring, a woman is led towards the person she’s meant to be with.

Something From Tiffany’s was directed by Daryl Wein (How It Ends) and stars Zoey Deutch (The Politician), Kendrick Sampson (How To Get Away With Murder), Ray Nicholson (Panic) and Mississauga, Ontario’s Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 9th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

Crave

Doom Patrol (Season 4A)

The team travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise.

Based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name, Doom Patrol was created by Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) and stars Diane Guerrero (Orange is the New Black), April Bowlby (Two and a Half Men), Joivan Wade (EastEnders), Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), American-Canadian Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) and Timothy Dalton (License to Kill).

Crave release date: December 9th, 2022 at 9pm ET (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around an hour each)

His Dark Materials (Season 3)

In this third and final season, Lyra and Will must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned.

The series was adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and stars Dafne Keen (Logan), Ruth Wilson (The Affair), Amir Wilson (The Letter For the King) and James McAvoy (X-Men franchise).

Crave release date: December 5th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around an hour each)

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again [Disney+ Original]

This sequel to the Night at the Museum trilogy from Montreal’s Shawn Levy follows Nick Daley, son of Larry, as he becomes the new Night Guard at the Museum of Natural History and faces one of his dad’s old foes.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again was directed by Matt Danner (The Looney Tunes Show) and features the voices of Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Series), Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag), Alice Isaaz (The Gilded Cage) and Gillian Jacobs (Community).

It’s worth noting that Vancouver’s Atomic Cartoons (The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special) animated the film.

Disney+ Canada release date: December 9th, 2022

Genre: Animated

Runtime: 1 hour, 17 minutes

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99 here.

Netflix

Dragon Age: Absolution [Netflix Original]

A group of misfits must band together to steal an artifact from a sinister mage.

Based on BioWare Edmonton’s Dragon Age video game series, Dragon Age: Absolution was developer Mairghread Scott (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) and features the voices of Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest), Kimberly Brooks (Mass Effect), Matthew Mercer (Critical Role), Josh Keaton (Spectacular Spider-Man) and Phil LaMarr (Justice League).

Netflix Canada release date: December 9th, 2022

Genre: Animated

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Emily the Criminal

Looking to pay off significant debt, a young woman becomes deeply involved in increasingly risky credit card scams.

Emily the Criminal was written and directed by John Patton Ford (feature directorial debut) and stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation), Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Megalyn Echikunwoke (Night School) and Gina Gershon (Riverdale).

Original theatrical release date: August 12th, 2022

Netflix Canada release date: December 7th, 2022

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio [Netflix Original]

Oscar-winning writer-director Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water) offers his own unique stop-motion take on the classic Pinocchio tale.

The film features the voices of Ewan McGregor (Star Wars franchise), David Bradley (Game of Thrones), Christoph Waltz (Inglorious Basterds), Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton) and Vancouver’s Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).

Netflix Canada release date: December 9th, 2022

Genre: Animated musical fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

