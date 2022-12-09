DoorDash giving free Spicy McCrispy sandwich on $25+ McDonald’s orders

Craving some McDonald’s? DoorDash is offering a free Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich when you place a $25 or higher order.

According to an email sent out to DoorDash customers, until December 23rd, customers can claim the free sandwich by adding it to their cart once the order subtotal hits $25. At checkout, a discount will apply to the sandwich to make it free.

Moreover, when you navigate to McDonald’s in the DoorDash app, you should see a banner at the top of the page with the deal.

Earlier this week, DoorDash revealed what Canadians ordered through 2022, including a $2,761 order for kebabs and meat platters placed in Outremont, Quebec. You can check that out here.