Best Buy Top Deals for the week: Sonos Roam SL, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Google Nest Hub Max and more

Best Buy’s refreshed list of Top Deals is now live, with significant discounts on soundbars, smart vacuums, portable speakers, vlogging cameras, smart displays and more.

The deals mentioned below are live until Thursday, December 15th.

Check out some offers from the Top Deals sale below:

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099.99 (save $600)

HP 23.8-inch All-in-One PC – White (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $749.99 (save $600)

Canon PIXMA G3260 MegaTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $249.99 (save $80)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27MP500-B) – Black: $189.99 (save $10)

ASUS 24-inch FHD 165Hz 0.5ms GTG TN LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG248QG) – Black: $229.99 (save $20)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Silver: $399.99 (save $100)

JBL Vibe 100TWS In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $199.99 (save $40)

Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 (save $50)

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $849.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 64GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor – Black: $519.99 (save $30)

Samsung HW-Q910B 520-Watt 9.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $999.99 (save $800)

Sonos Roam SL Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $159.99 (save $40)

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro 16GB 4K HDR Media Streamer – English: $229.99 (save $30)

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera – Black: $899.99 (save $100)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $369.99 (save $160)

Marketplace offers

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – V8B Cordfree Vacuum – Colour may vary (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $299.99 (save $100)

Segway Ninebot Kids eKickScooter Zing E12 Electric Scooter (10km Range / 18km/h Top Speed) – Open Box: $199.99 (save $180)

Refurbished (Excellent) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch Touchscreen, Windows 10, Sandstone: $999.99 (save $450)

Kodak Dock Plus 4×6-inch Bluetooth Instant Photo Printer, 4Pass & Lamination Process – 80 Sheet Bundle: $174.99 (save $20)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy