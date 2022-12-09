Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off today

One of the most popular devices that Amazon sells is its own Fire TV Sticks. This was the best-selling item during Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Ahead of the big Boxing Day event coming in a few weeks, Amazon has once again slashed the prices by up to 40 percent on its streaming sticks. Check out the deals below:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $39.99 (Save 33%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $54.99 (save 27%)
Source: Amazon Canada