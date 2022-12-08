Reddit Recap 2022 tells you how much you’ve scrolled on the app

Following Spotify’s Wrapped recap of users’ music tastes, Reddit is now offering its own personalized recap presented as trading cards.

The recap provides insight into 2022’s most memorable moments, highlights the website’s most active communities, and reveals the biggest conversation drivers on Reddit and beyond. The website is home to over 100,000 active communities globally, with Redditors creating more than 430 million posts in 2022, a 14 percent increase when compared to 2021.

“As of November 20, we’ve seen 2.5+ billion total comments, a 7 percent increase YoY, and 24+ billion upvotes,” reads Reddit’s blog post about the recap.

Check out some of the 2022 Reddit stats below:

The Most Upvoted Posts:

The Most Upvoted AMAs:

Notably, the recap blog post also notes the top animal communities, most-viewed TV-related subreddits, most-viewed subreddits in Men’s and Women’s Fashion Interest Group, gaming and sports-related stats and more.

Check out the full report here.

Individuals can also find their personalized year-end recap with things like their most upvoted comment, whether you’re team Cat or team Dog, your Avatar outfit changes, r/place tiles placed and see how you compare with other users with ‘Rare,’ ‘Epic,’ and ‘Legendary’ superpower status, which is based on how much Karma you’ve earned.

“Users can download and share this unique card on and off Reddit to highlight their Reddit Recaps with others. To help protect privacy, users can decide if they do or don’t want to display their username and Avatars when sharing their Recaps,” reads Reddit’s blog about personalized recaps.

Learn more here.

Image credit: Reddit

Source: Reddit