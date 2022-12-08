More Pixel Fold renders surface online with specs

Leaker OnLeaks is back, this time with details about Google’s long-rumoured foldable Pixel. In combination with the website Howtoisolve, OnLeaks shared renders showing off the so-called Pixel Fold along with some specs.

First, the site notes that the Pixel Fold is expected to release in May 2023 sporting a design similar to Google’s current series of Pixel phones. Per the renders, the Pixel Fold will feature a large camera bar with three cameras, although it won’t be connected to the edges of the phone like on the Pixel 7.

Howtoisolve reports that the phone’s dimensions will measure roughly 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump) when unfolded. The foldable will reportedly sport Google’s Tensor G2 chip, come in ‘Silver’ and ‘Black’ colours, USB-C charging, and will have a 5.79-inch cover display with a hold-punch selfie camera and a 7.69-inch inner display with a hole-punch selfie camera on the right side.

Moreover, Howtoisolve suggests the Pixel Fold might support a pen, sport 12GB of RAM, run Android 13, and cost $1,799 USD (roughly $2,443.27 CAD).

While all these details line up well with previous Pixel Fold leaks, suggesting they’re accurate, I’m not sure I buy Howtoisolve‘s claim of “~100% accurate rumors.” As with any leak, take a healthy dose of skepticism.

Source: OnLeaks, Howtoisolve