Motorola unveils Moto G Play (2023) with 5,000mAh battery

Motorola is also giving away the G Play (2023) on December 8th ahead of its January 12th release

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Dec 8, 20229:00 AM EST
Motorola has unveiled its newest budget-tier smartphone, the Moto G Play (2023). Sporting an ultrawide display, a 16-megapixel triple camera system and a 5,000mAh battery, the G Play (2023) sounds like it could be a pretty decent mid-range device.

Motorola announced the phone as part of its 12 Days of Moto giveaway running from December 5th to 16th, which includes giveaways of devices for the traveler, the eco-concious, the gamer, and more. The new Moto G Play will be one of the giveaway devices — U.S. and Canadian consumers can enter to win one on December 8th. You can learn more about that on Motorola’s Instagram channel.

The company also detailed the specifications of the Moto G Play (2023). It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 32GB of built-in storage, and more. Check out the full spec sheet below:

Moto G Play (2023)

Display

6.5”, HD+ (1600x720) | 269ppi, 20:9 , IPS TFT LCD | 90Hz refresh rate

Processor

MediaTek Helio G37

RAM

3GB

Storage

32GB, up to 512GB with microSD card

Dimensions (in.)

167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm

Weight

203g

Rear Facing Camera

16-megapixel sensor f/1.22, 2-megapizel macro f/2.4, 2-megapixel depth f/2.4

Front Facing Camera

5-megapixel f/2.4

OS

Android 12

Battery

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

4G LTE, 3G, 2G

Sensors

Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, e-Compass, Hotspot, Barometer

SIM Type

Nano

Launch Date

January 12, 2023

Misc

Colours: Navy Blue

The Moto G Play (2023) will be available starting January 12th, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada. Motorola didn’t provide any additional details about Canadian pricing or availability beyond saying the G Play would be available “at Motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retail locations.”

In the U.S., the G Play (2023) will cost $169.99 USD (about $232.11 CAD).

Images credit: Motorola

