Motorola unveils Moto G Play (2023) with 5,000mAh battery

Motorola has unveiled its newest budget-tier smartphone, the Moto G Play (2023). Sporting an ultrawide display, a 16-megapixel triple camera system and a 5,000mAh battery, the G Play (2023) sounds like it could be a pretty decent mid-range device.
Motorola announced the phone as part of its 12 Days of Moto giveaway running from December 5th to 16th, which includes giveaways of devices for the traveler, the eco-concious, the gamer, and more. The new Moto G Play will be one of the giveaway devices — U.S. and Canadian consumers can enter to win one on December 8th. You can learn more about that on Motorola’s Instagram channel.
The company also detailed the specifications of the Moto G Play (2023). It includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 32GB of built-in storage, and more. Check out the full spec sheet below:
Moto G Play (2023)
Display
6.5”, HD+ (1600x720) | 269ppi, 20:9 , IPS TFT LCD | 90Hz refresh rate
Processor
MediaTek Helio G37
RAM
3GB
Storage
32GB, up to 512GB with microSD card
Dimensions (in.)
167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm
Weight
203g
Rear Facing Camera
16-megapixel sensor f/1.22, 2-megapizel macro f/2.4, 2-megapixel depth f/2.4
Front Facing Camera
5-megapixel f/2.4
OS
Android 12
Battery
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
4G LTE, 3G, 2G
Sensors
Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, e-Compass, Hotspot, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano
Launch Date
January 12, 2023
Misc
Colours: Navy Blue
Display
Moto G Play (2023)
6.5”, HD+ (1600x720) | 269ppi, 20:9 , IPS TFT LCD | 90Hz refresh rate
Processor
Moto G Play (2023)
MediaTek Helio G37
RAM
Moto G Play (2023)
3GB
Storage
Moto G Play (2023)
32GB, up to 512GB with microSD card
Dimensions (in.)
Moto G Play (2023)
167.24 x 76.54 x 9.36mm
Weight
Moto G Play (2023)
203g
Rear Facing Camera
Moto G Play (2023)
16-megapixel sensor f/1.22, 2-megapizel macro f/2.4, 2-megapixel depth f/2.4
Front Facing Camera
Moto G Play (2023)
5-megapixel f/2.4
OS
Moto G Play (2023)
Android 12
Battery
Moto G Play (2023)
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
Moto G Play (2023)
4G LTE, 3G, 2G
Sensors
Moto G Play (2023)
Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, e-Compass, Hotspot, Barometer
SIM Type
Moto G Play (2023)
Nano
Launch Date
Moto G Play (2023)
January 12, 2023
Misc
Moto G Play (2023)
Colours: Navy Blue
The Moto G Play (2023) will be available starting January 12th, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada. Motorola didn’t provide any additional details about Canadian pricing or availability beyond saying the G Play would be available “at Motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retail locations.”
In the U.S., the G Play (2023) will cost $169.99 USD (about $232.11 CAD).
Images credit: Motorola