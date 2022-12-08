London, Ontario-based Digital Extremes unveils new title Wayfinder

At the 2022 Game Awards, London, Ontario’s Digital Extremes, the developers behind Warframe, announced its latest title, Wayfinder.

Wayfinder is coming to PC, PS5 and PS4, with an upcoming closed PC beta launching soon December 13th. Following that, in spring 2023, PS5, PS4 and PC players will get the chance to play the title in early access. Wayfinder will launch in the autumn of 2023 and is free-to-play.

Wayfinder is a character-based online action RPG where you use magic, weapons and more to fight against your enemies. Below is an excerpt from Digital Extreme’s game announcement:

The world of Evenor is being consumed by the foul force of the Gloom. As Wayfinders, lights amidst the darkness in a world consumed by Gloom, players must control the chaos and reconnect a fractured world as they choose a unique path through an online world of endless action and adventure. To cease the Gloom’s devastating decay of Evenor, players will choose from a variety of Wayfinders (characters) to control, each with their own unique story, play styles, and abilities, harnessing their power together to defend Evenor from forces that seek to destroy it.

Source: Digital Extremes