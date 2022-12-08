Canada’s Extremely OK Games reveals upcoming game, Earthblade

At Geoff Keighley’s 2022 The Games Awards, the Canadian creators of the indie game Celeste, Extremely OK Games, showed off its upcoming title, Earthblade.

Earthblade is a 2D exploration title that Extremely OK has been working on for years. However, the game won’t launch until 2024.

Here’s an expert from Extremely OK Games website:

“You are Névoa, an enigmatic child of Fate returning at long last to Earth, in this explor-action platformer. Earthblade’s lush pixel art world offers seamless exploration, challenging combat, and countless mysteries to pick apart. Travel the remnants of a ruined world, encounter denizens both friend and foe, and piece together the Earth’s fractured history.”

The developers released a music teaser. Check it out below: