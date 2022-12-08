Best Buy’s Happy Hour sale with customer-voted products live now

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale started today, Thursday, December 8th, at 3pm ET/12pm PT, and will end later today at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out the winning offers below:

JBL Tune 500BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $35.99 (save $44)

(Marketplace seller) HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds – In-Ears Headphones with Dual-Speaker & Noise Cancelling ANC – Water Resistant Earphones – HWA & Hi-Res Wireless Certified: $218.99 (save $50)

SWISSGEAR London 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set – Red: $239.99 (save $560)

(Marketplace seller) ViscoLogic NINJA-PRO | Professional Grade Series| Ergonomic | Supreme PU Leather | 4D Arm Rest | Recline, Tilt & Adjustable Lumbar Support | Home Office Computer Desk Gaming Chair: $149.97 (save $500)

Ember 414ml (14 oz.) Smart Temperature Control Mug 2 – Black: $164.99 (save $15)

LEGO Star Wars: The Justifier – 1022 Pieces (75323): $174.99 (save $35)

Miko 3 AI-Powered Smart Robot with Voice Control, Games & Apps – Pixie Blue – English: $219.99 (save $60)

LIFX 2m (6.5 ft.) Smart LED Light Strip – Colour Zones: $74.99 (save $45)

Check out the sale event page here.

Image credit: Best Buy