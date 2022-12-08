Apple’s VR plans could include xrOS and realityOS platforms

Earlier this week reports emerged that Apple renamed its rumoured mixed reality headset platform to xrOS from realityOS.

Now, 9to5Mac‘s sources indicate that both names currently exist internally at Apple, with one being based on iOS (realityOS) and the other utilizing macOS (xrOS) as its foundation. It’s unclear what both platforms’ purpose will be or if they’ll be released to the public.

There’s a possibility that one operating system could reference Apple’s rumoured AR glasses, and the other is focused on its headset. Further, back in 2021 reports emerged hinting that Apple’s first mixed reality headset could be powered by an iPhone. Perhaps there are two versions of Apple’s AR/VR headset, including one that operates independently and another that requires the power of the iPhone.

Apple’s mixed reality headset has been in development for several years and is rumoured to cost about $3,000 USD (roughly $3,736 CAD), putting it in line with Meta’s high-end Quest Pro VR headset, which costs $2,299 in Canada. The headset is rumoured to feature a high-quality design focused on comfort, dual 4K displays and iris scanning technology.

Source: 9to5Mac