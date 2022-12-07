Get the Crave $100 gift card for $75

Last year, on December 7th, Crave was running a promotion on its website that allowed Canadians to purchase a $100 Crave gift card for $75, marking a 25 percent discount. Today, one year later, on December 7th, Crave is offering the same promotion.

Crave’s website has $25, $50 and $100 gift cards available on its website. However, just like last year’s promotion, only the $100 gift card is discounted.

The card has no expiry date, though it can’t be redeemed, exchanged or refunded for cash. The promotion is available for a limited time — until Wednesday, January 4th, 2023.

Check out what’s arriving on Crave in December here. Purchase a Crave gift card here.

Image credit: Crave

Source: Crave