Amazon down for hundreds of Canadians

Amazon appears to be down for hundreds of customers in Canada, according to Downdetector.

The website shows complaints of an outage rise between 8am and 11:30am. As of writing, it appears the complaints are decreasing. However, that doesn’t indicate if the issues have been resolved.

85 percent of the complaints have to do with problems at check-out. Issues exist both on the app and the website. The outage is impacting Canadians from coast to coast, according to Downdetector’s map showing where complainants are located.

This isn’t a problem specific to Canada. Reuters reports Amazon customers in the U.S. have also experienced problems.

Source: Downdetector