Samsung Watch 4 discounted by 23 percent today

The market is flooded with smartwatches and fitness trackers, such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit, Pixel Watch, Garmin, Whoop, and more.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watches offer a plethora of features with a traditional watch design, and they are on sale for up to 23 percent off through Amazon Canada.
Below is roundup of all the deals:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE Gold Aluminum for $269 (save 4%)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE Black Stainless Steel for $439.99 (save 23%)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Gold Aluminum for $199 (save 20%)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Black Stainless Steel for $320.99 (save 19%)
Source: Amazon Canada