PvP modes are coming to Elden Ring on December 7th

Elden Ring is finally bringing a PVP arena to the Lands Between. While most players knew it’d eventually happen since the game has always had colosseums that you couldn’t enter, it’s taken months for it to come to fruition.

Come forth, warriors, and bask in the glory of the Colosseum. Prove your worth in various duels and battles, together or on your own in the free Colosseum Update. Coming December 7.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/TAq4c0vaG2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) December 6, 2022

The new PVP mode launches on December 7th on all platforms.

FromSoftware’s recent patch added separate damage scaling for PvP weapons, spells, shields and others, which means now the single player can be adjusted separately from the PVP gameplay.

The Game Awards will be streaming live on December 8th, where many fans, like myself, are hoping for news regarding an Elden Ring expansion. While FromSoft’s previous title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, didn’t have DLCs, Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 did; therefore, more content coming to Elden Ring isn’t impossible.

Source: FromSoftware