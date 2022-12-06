Apple might move some iPad production to India

Apple’s production footprint in India could expand if talks to bring iPad production to the country succeed.

Two sources close to India’s government told CNBC the plans aren’t official, but talks have been ongoing. Apple already assembles iPhone 14 devices in India.

The news comes as Apple considers its options to move some production outside of China, following tensions between the country and the U.S. Rising labour costs and recent protests triggered by China’s strict covid restrictions also play a role.

The protests led Apple to reduce iPhone 14 production last month, contributing to shipping delays.

But moving manufacturing to India isn’t a straightforward task. CNBC reports the country lacks people with the expertise to build iPads, and industry experts estimate growth to be slow.

“I think in five years, 35% [of iPhones] will be manufactured in India,” Gene Munster of Loop Ventures told CNBC. “I think Apple will add iPhone production to other countries outside of India and China in the next five years. Perhaps Vietnam, Malaysia and the USA.”

Source: CNBC