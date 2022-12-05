LG Smart TV owners can claim three months of free Apple TV+ starting this week.

According to an LG press release spotted by iPhone in Canada, the company will give free Apple TV+ to those with compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TV models from 2018 to 2022 running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2022. Customers can redeem the offer by accessing the Apple TV+ app via a compatible LG Smart TV and following the redemption instructions.

In the fine print, LG notes that the promotion applies to countries where Apple TV+ is available (which would include Canada), but the start day may vary by region. The offer ends on January 31st, 2023.

LG Canada’s website didn’t include any additional details about the offer, but it did list another offer: five months of free TSN for those who purchase an eligible LG TV between November 4th, 2022 and December 15th, 2022. You can learn more about that here.

Source: LG Via: iPhone in Canada

