Pixel Drop offers new features for Pixel phones, Watch and Buds

Every few months, we get a new Pixel feature drop for Google’s Pixel phones, watches and earbuds. This latest release includes new software features and expands existing functionality to additional regions and languages.

First off, VPN by Google One Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users will now be able to use the app at no cost. Clear Calling makes it easier to hear the other person on a phone call by reducing background noise and enhancing the sound of the caller’s voice. This feature is only available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s Pixel Recorder app can now keep track of multiple participants in a meeting while transcribing.

Spatial Audio is coming to the Pixel Buds Pro in January. There’s a new Safety Center with a unified hub for reviewing security and privacy settings. Further, there are new Pixel Wallpapers to celebrate the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Pixel Watch users can now gain deeper sleep insights through Fitbit Premium’s Sleep Profile feature, although it’s worth noting this feature has been available since November 22nd. Sleep Profile can also provide monthly sleep animal longitudinal analysis of your sleep to find ways to improve over time.

Additionally, Pixel Watch users will be able to access new tiles, including ‘Weather’ and ‘Contacts.’ Although Google says it’s adding a Weather tile, MobileSyrup’s news editor Jon Lamont has had a weather tile on his Pixel Watch from day one (there’s even a picture of it in his review).

In addition to everything above, Pixel features like Cough and Snore detection, and Live Chat Translate, will be expanding to new regions and languages.