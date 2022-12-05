Cool Master’s Orb X is an awesome-looking futuristic dome chair

Cool Master has launched an awesome-looking new futuristic-ass chair, the Orb X.

The Orb X is a semi-enclosed cockpit with a fully automated motorized shuttle dome for privacy. The dome supports up to three 27-inch monitors for immersive or multiple views, or you can use one 34-inch display. It also features built-in surround sound for speakers with a realistic soundstage to avoid using headphones.

Additionally, it features an ergonomic recliner for better comfort. The Orb X is for visual, audio and comfort experiences.

Colour-wise, Arctic White or Universe Black, and there’s ARGB illumination, which surrounds the user with a variety of colour arrangements to match the atmosphere.

It also comes with a remote control to help set the different ergonomics, audio, and colour options with the press of a button. Additionally, there’s an extra large desk space that can wirelessly charge users’ phones but also has room for a keyboard, mouse and even a tablet.

Source: Cool Master