Apple back to advertising on Twitter: Musk

Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk.

Musk shared the news on Saturday during a live Twitter Spaces, Bloomberg reports. The billionaire told his 90,000 listeners the tech giant is the largest advertiser on the platform.

The statement is in stark contrast to tweets Musk made a week ago, accusing Apple of hating “free speech in America” and threatening “to withhold Twitter from its App Store.”

Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook soon after his tweet storm and later admitted the tech giant “never considered” removing Twitter from the App Store.

Source: Bloomberg