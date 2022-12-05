Anker accessories are discounted by up to 30 percent today

It seems like Monday is the best day to score deals on Anker accessories. The company has discounted some of its most popular chargers, cables and portable chargers, some to the tune of 30 percent, on Amazon:
Below are all of the offers:
- Anker USB C Hub, PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB C PD Ethernet Hub for $69.99 (save 22%)
- Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone with 6 Mics for $104.99 (save 30%)
- Anker PowerLine+ II USB C Cable, USB C to USB C for $14.99 (save 25%)
- Anker USB C to DisplayPort Adapter for Home Office for $19.99 (save 20%)
- USB C Charger, Anker 65W PIQ 3.0 PPS Fast Charger for $31.99 (save 20%)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) for $199.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable, Anker 541 Cable for $21.99 (save 21%)
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $23.99 (save 20%)
- Anker Wireless Charging Station, 333 Wireless Charger for $39.99 (save 27%)
- Anker Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo) for $14.99 (save 21%)
- USB C Charger, Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger Adapter for $29.99 (save 25%)
- Anker USB C Docking Station for $159.99 (save 20%)
- Anker PowerCore, 10000mAh External Batteries for $34.99
- Anker 20000mAh Battery Pack for $59.99
Source: Amazon Canada