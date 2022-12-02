Musk suspends Ye from Twitter for posting a swastika

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West, now known as Ye, from Twitter after he posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.

In a tweet, Musk confirmed the suspension, noting that Ye “again violated [Twitter’s] rule against incitement to violence.” Moreover, Ye previously tweeted an uncomplimentary picture of Musk, prompting Musk to tweet another clarification that Ye was banned “for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Twitter suspended Ye’s account in early October after he shared an antisemitic post, but Musk allowed Ye to return after taking over the company.

The new tweet that got Ye suspended came after he appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars program. During the appearance, Ye went on an antisemitic rant and praised Adolf Hitler, saying, “I see good things about Hitler.”

Following the rant, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of right-wing “free speech” social platform Parler, confirmed that Ye would no longer be purchasing the platform. Parler announced the Ye acquisition back in October. For those unfamiliar with Parler, it played a role in the January 6th, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was subsequently banned from Google and Apple app stores. The app later returned to both app stores after agreeing to moderate posts.

Ye also recently expressed increased support for right-wing causes, most notably meeting with former president Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week.

Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 and shared his struggles publicly in a 2019 interview with David Letterman.

Source: Elon Musk Via: The Verge