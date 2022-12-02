Best Buy’s early Boxing Day event: Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, SodaStream Terra Soda Machine, and more

Best Buy Canada has gone live with its ‘Early Boxing Day’ gifting event with discounts on home improvement tech and kitchen appliances like the Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display and the Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer.

The sale starts today, Friday, December 2nd, and ends on Thursday, December 8th.

Find out some of the deals from the sale below:

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Shadow Grey: $299.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender – Platinum: $429.99 (save $370)

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Empire Red: $299.99 (save $200)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 5.7L (6QT) – Stainless Steel: $109.99 (save $110)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $219.99 (save $20)

NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set – 50 lb: $359.99 (save $40)

Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 Portable Electric Scooter (350W Motor / 28km Range / 25km/h Top Speed): $379.99 (save $370)

Gyrocopters Pro 6.0 All-Terrain Electric Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker & LED Wheels – Black: $169.99 (save $330)

Logitech G502 Hero 25600 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $10)

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 25600 DPI Wireless HERO Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $149.99 (save $50)

HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone: $149.99 (save $25)

Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera – 2 Pack – White: $38.99 (save $46)

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker – Chalk: $69.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $64.99 (save $35)

Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Black: 159.99 (save $40)

SodaStream Terra Soda Machine – Black: $69.99 (save $40)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer – 7.57kg/8Qt – Black: $159.99 (save $30)

Find the sale page here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy