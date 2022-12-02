Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week: Canon printers, Samsung TVs, Dyson vacuums and more

Best Buy’s updated list of Top Deals is live now with significant discounts on Samsung TVs, Sony noise-cancelling headphones, JBL wireless speakers, Fitbit wearables, Google smart home gadgets and more.

The deals mentioned below are live until Thursday, December 8th.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN55Q60BAFXZC) – Titan Grey: $739.99 (save $150)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099.99 (save $600)

Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Google TV Smart TV (XR65A80K) – 2022 – Titanium Black: $2,299.99 (save $300)

Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 (save $50)

HP 23.8-inch All-in-One PC – White (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $749.99 (save $600)

Canon IVY Mini Wireless Photo Printer – Rose Gold: $119.99 (save $40)

XYZprinting da Vinci Mini W+ Multi-Material FFF 3D Printer: $229.99 (save $55)

Acer 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED273 PBIIPX) – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Sony WH-XB910N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $199.99 (save $150)

Jabra Elite 7 Active In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $110)

ASUS VivoBook M515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $469.99 (save $180)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $39.99 (save $30)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $219.99 (save $20) — Promotion starts on December 8th

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Shadow Grey: $299.99 (save $100) — Promotion starts on December 8th

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

EZ-X Premium Handheld Percussive Massage Device (WT-259) – Carbon Fibre: $129.99 (save $310)

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro Canister Vacuum – Purple/Iron: $499.99 (save $200)

Sony Streaming Blu-ray Player with Wi-Fi (BDP-S3700): $99.99 (save $20)

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RAX50-100CNS): $189.99 (save $110)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 64GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor – Black: $519.99 (save $70)

Samsung HW-Q990B 656-Watt 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers: $1,499.99 (save $800)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender – Platinum: $429.99 (save $370)

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – 325-Watt – Empire Red: $299.99 (save $200)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer – 5.7L (6QT) – Stainless Steel: $109.99 (save $110)

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Wi-Fi 20.1MP Digital Camera with 2 32GB Memory Cards: $949.99 (save $50)

NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set – 50 lb: $$359.99 (save $40)

Gyrocopters Flash 3.0 Portable Electric Scooter (350W Motor / 28km Range / 25km/h Top Speed): $379.99 (save $370)

Gyrocopters Pro 6.0 All-Terrain Electric Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker & LED Wheels – Black: $169.99 (save $330)

Marketplace deals

XPRIT Heavy Duty All-Terrain HoverBoard with 8.5-inch Tires, Up to 9KM Range, Bluetooth, UL2272-Certified – Black: $259.95 (save $440)

Superfit Folding Electric Treadmill Compact Walking Running Machine w/APP Control Speaker: $339.99 (save $112)

SAMSUNG The Freestyle Projector with Alexa Built-in (SP-LSP3BLAXZC, 2022 Model, Canada Version) – Open Box – 10/10 Condition: $649.99 (save $550)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – V10B Cordless Vacuum, Colour may vary (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $429.99 (save $120)

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – TP02 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan – Colour may vary – (1 Year Dyson Warranty): $279.99 (save $80)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy