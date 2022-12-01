What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early December 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s coming to Game Pass in the first half of December. Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.

Highlights this month include this year’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Justin Roiland’s High on Life and Montreal-based Manavoid Entertainment’s Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.

See below for the full list:

Eastward (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 1st

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 1st

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) — December 1st

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 6th

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 6th

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 8th

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) — December 8th (already on Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S, Cloud and PC)

High On Life (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 13th

Potion Craft (Console and PC) — December 13th

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 15th

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 15th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on December 15th:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Breathedge (Cloud, Console and PC)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Console and PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Console and PC)

Lake (Cloud, Console and PC)

Neoverse (Cloud and Console)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console and PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console and PC)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) — EA Play

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game on the service and keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month, while Game Pass Ultimate, which includes both versions of Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EA Play and Xbox Live Gold, is priced at $16.99/month.

Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: Xbox