Sonos has refurbished speakers and soundbars 25 percent off

Sonos Canada has freshly restocked its refurbished store with a few speakers and soundbars, so if you missed the company’s Black Friday sale, now might be a good time to pick up a speaker or soundbar for 25 percent off.

Check out some of the refurbished devices available below:

Refurbished One SL – Shadow: $149 (regularly $199)

Refurbished Beam (Gen 1): $299 (regularly $399)

Refurbished Beam (Gen 1) – Shadow: $299 (regularly $399)

Refurbished Arc SL – Shadow: $629 (regularly $839)

Sonos says that all of its refurbished products go through thorough testing to guarantee new-like quality. The devices come with all of the same accessories and warranty as a new device would, alongside “mint condition packaging” and free shipping.

Check out the Sonos refurbished device page here.

