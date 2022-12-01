How to watch Canada’s last 2022 FIFA World Cup game today

Canada’s journey at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is, unfortunately, coming to a close. After losing its first two matches, against Belgium and Croatia, respectively, the Great White North has been eliminated from the tournament.
The final two Group F games are taking place simultaneously today. Canada vs. Morocco and Croatia vs. Belgium are both set to take place 10am ET/7am PT. While Canada has already been eliminated and won’t qualify for the round of 16, it can surely hamper Morocco’s chances of qualifying. If Morocco wins or draws against Canada, it qualifies. If Morocco loses against Canada, its qualification depends on the Belgium vs. Croatia scorecard and result.
Canada has been impressive in the tournament so far, having qualified for the World Cup after 36 years. We have nothing to lose going into the match with Morocco, and that might just be the edge that team Canada needs to nab its first FIFA World Cup win ever.
Further, team Canada has a lot to look forward to. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by Canada, the USA and Mexico. Host nations are not required to compete for qualification, and qualify for the group stage automatically, so it is certain we will see team Canada back in action on the world stage in 2026.
"We're going to go out there like it's the first game of the tournament" 💪
Alphonso Davies on the mentality of the team going into their final @FIFAWorldCup match of 2022.#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/Il8ihw3Byx
— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 30, 2022
The last time Canada and Morocco met for an international fixture was a friendly game in Marrakesh, Morocco, on October 11th, 2016, where Morocco beat team Canada 4-0.
How to watch
The matchup between Canada and Morocco is set to take place at 10am ET/7am PT today at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama, Qatar.
Those with a cable connection with access to TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TSN 5 or CTV can watch the game directly on their TVs in English, while those with RDS can watch the game live in French.
If you feel like watching the game on a different device, you can head to the TSN website, CTV website or the RDS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream online.
If you don’t have a cable connection, you can still watch team Canada battle it out with the number 2 ranked squad by subscribing to either TSN Direct on RDS Direct, depending on your language preference.
Find subscription plans and pricing info below:
- Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.
- Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.
- Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.
Click here to subscribe to TSN Direct.
Click here to subscribe to RDS Direct.
Squads
Canada
Goalkeepers:
- Milan Borjan
- James Pantemis
- Dayne St. Clair
Defenders:
- Sam Adekugbe
- Derek Cornelius
- Steven Vitoria
- Joel Waterman
- Alistair Johnston
- Richie Laryea
- Kamal Miller
Midfielders:
- Stephen Eustaquio
- Liam Fraser
- Jonathan Osorio
- Samuel Piette
- David Wotherspoon
- Atiba Hutchinson
- Mark-Anthony Kaye
- Ismael Kone
Forwards:
- Tajon Buchanan
- Lucas Cavallini
- Junior Hoillett
- Cyle Larin
- Jonathan David
- Alphonso Davies
- Liam Miller
- Ike Ugbo
Morocco
Goalkeepers:
- Yassine Bono
- Munir
- Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders:
- Achraf Hakimi
- Noussair Mazraoui
- Romain Saiss
- Nayef Aguerd
- Achraf Dari
- Jawad El-Yamiq
- Yahia Attiat-Allal
- Badr Benoun
Midfielders:
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Selim Amallah
- Abdelhamid Sabiri
- Azzedine Ounahi
- Bilel El Khanouss
- Yahya Jabrane
Forwards:
- Hakim Ziyech
- Youssef En-Nesyri
- Sofiane Boufal
- Zakaria Aboukhlal
- Ez Abde
- Amine Harit
- Ilias Chair
- Abderrazak Hamdallah
- Walid Cheddira
Image credit: Shutterstock