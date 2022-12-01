SanDisk SD Cards and Flash Drives on sale by up to 39 percent

SanDisk is having a post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale by discounting several flash drives and SD Cards. If you’re looking for more storage, check out these deals below.
- SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 128GB Flash Drive for $18.40 (save 34%)
- SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 32GB Flash Drive for $10.99 (save 31%)
- SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive for $7.99 (save 38%)
- SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 64GB Flash Drive for $12.99 (save 32%)
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra microSDHC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $12.99 (save 32%)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $19.99 (save 20%)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $37 (save 18%)
- SanDisk 128GB High Endurance Video microSDXC Card with Adapter for $21.99 (save 6%)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra microSDHC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $10.99 (save 39%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada