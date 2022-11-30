Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in December 2022

Each month, PlayStation offers a handful of games at no additional cost to its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Now, the company has revealed the trio of titles hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in December. (PlayStation will announce December’s PS Plus Extra and Premium games in the coming days.)

Notably, this month’s highlight is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remastered PS4 collection of BioWare Edmonton’s beloved sci-fi shooter Mass Effect trilogy. Rounding out this month are two PS4 and PS5 games, the third-person platformer fighter Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition and action-RPG Biomutant.

All three games will be available for free through PS Plus from December 6th to January 2nd. Meanwhile, November’s free PS Plus Essential games will remain available until December 5th.

PS Plus Essential costs $11.99 CAD/month.

Image credit: EA

Source: PlayStation