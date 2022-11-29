Keep your Xbox controller warm with this adorable hoodie

If you’ve ever worried that your Xbox controller might get cold when you’re not using it, Microsoft has got you covered.

Right on time for the holidays, the tech giant is now selling a $34.95 ‘Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie’ which wraps snugly around your gamepad for maximum comfort and cuteness.

“It’s the time of year where you may want to cozy up with a nice hoodie. This winter don’t let your controllers feel left out with a mini controller hoodie,” reads the official product description on Xbox’s website.

The mini hoodie has ‘Xbox’ written on the front with the Xbox logo in the back, plus a zipper and tiny “arm” holes. This extremely essential gaming accessory comes in one size in both black and white.

At the time of writing, orders are expected to arrive between December 15th and 30th, so act fast if you want to hopefully get it in time for Christmas. Given how much your controller does for you, the least you can do is give it some love this holiday season.

You can order the Xbox Mini Controller Hoodie from the Xbox Gear Store.

Image credit: Xbox