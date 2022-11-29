Chromecast 4K with Google TV received October security update

After getting the Android 12 update in the first half of October, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K is now set to receive the October 2022 security patch.

‘STTE.220920.015.A1’ is a 148MB update that will bring the October 2022 Android security patch, alongside other bug fixes and performance improvements to the Chromecast 4K. Last month’s Android 12 update was paired with the July 2022 security patch and came in at 722MB.

Following the Android 12 update, users reported minor bugs with the Chromecast 4K, like having to re-pair the Chromecast Voice Remote and interface lag. It is likely that today’s update serves to fix all the bugs that arrived with the Android 12 update.

To download the update, head to your profile avatar in the top right corner > Settings > Systems > About > System update. The update should be available widely by today evening.

Learn more about the Chromecast 4K with Google TV here.

Chromecast 4K is available at a discounted price of $54.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: 9to5Google