New on CBC Gem in December 2022

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in December 2022.
Highlights include a variety of programming in honour of this month’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Stay Tooned, a new docuseries about the impact of cartoons featuring prolific Scarborough voice actor Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes).
See below for the full list:
December 1st
- Augmented
- Double Tap TV (Season 3)
- Ellie Simmons: A World Without Dwarfism
- Four Senses (Season 4)
- Hawking: Can You Hear Me?
- Nadiya’s Everyday Baking
- Ralph & Katie
December 2nd
- My Old School
- Question Team
- Sisi
- Stay Tooned
December 3rd
- Latecomers
December 4th
- W1A (Season 1)
December 5th
- Avoidance
December 7th
- Friday Night Dinner (Season 3)
December 8th
- The History of Comedy (Season 2)
December 9th
- Kid Sister
December 12th
- The Christmas Checklist
- Christmas Reservations
- A Very Nutty Christmas
- W1A (Season 2)
December 13th
- Escape to the Country (Season 27b)
December 14th
- Friday Night Dinner (Season 4)
December 16th
- The Fall of the American Empire
December 18th
- My Salinger Year
December 19th
- W1A (Season 3)
December 22nd
- Call the Midwife (Season 11)
December 27th
- Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast
December 28th
- The Great British Baking Show (Season 12 New Year Special)
Additionally, the CBC teased that Death and Nightingales, Bump (Season 3) and The U.S. & the Holocaust are coming to CBC Gem in January.
CBC Gem is free with ads or $4.99/month for ad-free streaming.
Image credit: Eric Bauza