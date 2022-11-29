New on CBC Gem in December 2022

CBC has unveiled the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in December 2022.

Highlights include a variety of programming in honour of this month’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Stay Tooned, a new docuseries about the impact of cartoons featuring prolific Scarborough voice actor Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes).

See below for the full list:

December 1st

Augmented

Double Tap TV (Season 3)

Ellie Simmons: A World Without Dwarfism

Four Senses (Season 4)

Hawking: Can You Hear Me?

Nadiya’s Everyday Baking

Ralph & Katie

December 2nd

My Old School

Question Team

Sisi

Stay Tooned

December 3rd

Latecomers

December 4th

W1A (Season 1)

December 5th

Avoidance

December 7th

Friday Night Dinner (Season 3)

December 8th

The History of Comedy (Season 2)

December 9th

Kid Sister

December 12th

The Christmas Checklist

Christmas Reservations

A Very Nutty Christmas

W1A (Season 2)

December 13th

Escape to the Country (Season 27b)

December 14th

Friday Night Dinner (Season 4)

December 16th

The Fall of the American Empire

December 18th

My Salinger Year

December 19th

W1A (Season 3)

December 22nd

Call the Midwife (Season 11)

December 27th

Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast

December 28th

The Great British Baking Show (Season 12 New Year Special)

Additionally, the CBC teased that Death and Nightingales, Bump (Season 3) and The U.S. & the Holocaust are coming to CBC Gem in January.

CBC Gem is free with ads or $4.99/month for ad-free streaming.

Image credit: Eric Bauza