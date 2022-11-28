The biggest Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are live now: Meta Quest 2, DJI Mini 2, Sonos Move and more

A majority of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are live until December 1st. Adding to that, the retailer has added new Cyber Monday deals and pricing to the mix.

The offers below are either marked with a ‘Cyber Monday Top Deal’ badge or a ‘Black Friday Price Now’ badge, indicating whether the deal is s a new deal for the Cyber Monday Sale or if it is a Black Friday extended offer.

The Cyber Monday deal pricing goes live on Monday, November 28th, and lasts until Thursday, December 1st.

Check out the deals below:

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers & Resident Evil 4: $469.99 (save $60)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Nickel: $399.99 (save $150)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD OLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65S95BAFXZC): $2,499.99 (save $1,400)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo – Grey – Bilingual: $659.99 (save $70)

HP 27-inch All-in-One PC – Starry White (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $200)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx) – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $279.99 (save $120)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $120)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (save $80)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN88BAFXZC) – Titan Black: $1,999.99 (save $600)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) – Stainless Steel: $749.99 (save $50)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $93)

Sonos Move Wireless Smart Speaker w/ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Built In – Black: $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung 30-inch 22.1 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator (RF22A4111SR/AA) – Stainless Steel: $1,399.99 (save $200)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $79.99 (save $140)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack – White & Colour Ambiance: $99.99 (save $60)

HP ENVY 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Natural Silver (Intel Core i7-12700H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $1,949.99 (save $250)

ASUS ZenBook OLED 14-inch Laptop – Ponder Blue (Intel Core i7-1260P/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $1,299.99 (save $100)

Lexar JumpDrive S80 64GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive – Black: $11.99 (save $18)

Samsung HW-Q990B 656-Watt 11.1.4 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer & Up-Firing Rear Speakers: $1,499.99 (save $800)

Check out the complete Cyber Monday sale here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.