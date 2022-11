New on Prime Video: December 2022

Every month, Amazon adds several new series and movies to its streaming service, Prime Video, and December 2022 will be no different.

Below is everything set to hit and leave Prime Video in Canada. Amazon also shared several featured titles coming to Prime Video Channels, which are add-on channels with additional content for extra subscription fees (they’re noted below):

December 2nd

Three Pines (Amazon Original)

Your Christmas or Mine (Amazon Original)

Riches: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Croods (Amazon Original)

December 6th

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

December 9th

Sas: Rogue Heroes: Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

Something from Tiffany’s (Amazon Original)

Cyrano

Detective Knight: Redemption

December 13th

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

December 16th

About Fate (Amazon Original)

Infinite

Eleita: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

December 21st

Jack Ryan: Season 3 (Amazon Original)

December 24th

The Invitation

December 30th

Litvinenko (Amazon Exclusive)

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry

Wildcat (Amazon Original)

Island: Season 1 (Amazon Exclusive)

December 31st

Bullet Train

Fast Channels

Paradise Highway on STARZ – 12/9

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin S1 on STACKTV – 12/9

1923 S1 on Paramount+ – 12/18

Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ – 12/22

Leaving Prime