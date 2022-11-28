fbpx
PlayStation’s ‘End of Year’ sale offers up to 80 percent off over 800 titles

The promotion runs until December 22nd

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Nov 28, 20222:03 PM EST
Gotham Knights Nightwing

PlayStation has kicked off an ‘End of Year’ sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 80 percent off more than 800 titles.

While the deals aren’t as good as the company’s Black Friday offers, which end on November 29th, there are still some standouts, including:

The PSN End of Year promotion runs until December 22nd. The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive

