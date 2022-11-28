PlayStation’s ‘End of Year’ sale offers up to 80 percent off over 800 titles

PlayStation has kicked off an ‘End of Year’ sale on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 80 percent off more than 800 titles.
While the deals aren’t as good as the company’s Black Friday offers, which end on November 29th, there are still some standouts, including:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Complete Edition — $62.99 (regularly $179.99)
- F1 22 Champions Edition (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $65.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition (PS4) — $8.99 (regularly $89.99)
- NHL 23 X-Factor Edition (PS4/PS5) –$59.99 (regularly $119.99)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $119.99)
- The Quarry — Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) — $65.44 (regularly $93.49)
The PSN End of Year promotion runs until December 22nd. The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive