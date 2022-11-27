What FIFA World Cup team do you want to win?

FIFA’s World Cup is currently ongoing, and we’ve been here to help you watch all of Canada’s games.

I used to be an avid FIFA fan growing up, but I’ve definitely lost passion for the sport of soccer/football as I’ve grown older. With this in mind, my question this week is, what team are you rooting for?

I’ve always been a big fan of the Brazilian and the French teams, but as a born and raised Canadian, I have to vote for Canada’s team.

In case you still don’t know how to watch this year’s World Cup, keep reading.

Those with a cable connection with access to TSN 1, TSN 3, TSN 4, TSN 5 or CTV can view the game directly on their TVs in English, while those with RDS can watch the game live in French.

If you don’t have a cable connection, you can still watch team Canada battle it out with the number two ranked squad by subscribing to either TSN Direct on RDS Direct, depending on your language preference.

Find subscription plans and pricing info below:

Monthly Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a month from the date of subscription. The plan is billed monthly, and automatically renews every month. The plan costs $19.99 + tax.

Four-month Pass: Gives you access to TSN for four months from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for four months. Automatically renews every four months. The plan costs $49.96 + tax for the four months.

Annual Pass: Gives you access to TSN for a year from the date of subscription. The plan is prepaid, and is billed as a one-time payment for the year. Automatically renews annually. The plan costs $119.90 + tax for the full year.

Click here to subscribe to TSN Direct.

Click here to subscribe to RDS Direct.

Let us know in the comments below what team you want to win.