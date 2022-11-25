Freedom’s Loyalty Plan offers 30GB for $30

Freedom Mobile is offering a $30/30GB Loyalty Plan to some customers.

As shared by frostyfire22_2 on the r/freedommobile subreddit, they were able to upgrade from a $30/20GB loyalty plan to a new $30/30GB loyalty plan through the Freedom Mobile live chat.

The plan is called Freedom’s Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 30 GB Care, and the loyalty plan includes a $30 permanent discount, totalling to $30 per month.

u/frostyfire22_2 also shared some tips to get the plan. “They have a live chat, Whatsapp chat, or apple iMessage. First, they told me I was not eligible but then after talking about switching over to a different carrier because of black Friday deals, they gave me the loyalty plan.”

The closest regular plan to the Loyalty Plan is a $45/30GB plan.

Find more information about the promotional plan here.

Source: Reddit (frostyfire22_2)