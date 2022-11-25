Best Buy’s refreshed Smart Home Holiday sale discounts smart lights, cameras, doorbells and more

Best Buy Canada’s refresh list of ‘Smart Home Holiday’ deals is live now. The overarching sale runs from Tuesday, November 1st, until Saturday, December 31st, with new additions every week.

Check out the offers below that are valid from Friday, November 25th to Thursday, December 1st:

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Polished Steel: $249.99 (save $79)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $339.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell – Ash: $169.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – White: $179.99 (save $60)

Google Nest x Yale Wi-Fi Smart Lock With Nest Connect – Black Suede: $279.99 (save $79)

eufy eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 2K Cameras – White: $349.99 (save $130)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – White: $499.99 (save $100)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – White – 4 Pack: $399.99 (save $200)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight: $269.99 (save $110)

eufy Security Video Wi-Fi Smart Lock – Black: $299.99 (save $200)

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Security Camera – Snow: $89.99 (save $39)

eufy Doorbell 2 Pro Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with HomeBase 2: $199.99 (save $150)

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – White: $179.99 (save $50)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – Black: $99.99 (save $30)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat – Charcoal: $129.99 (save $20)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera -Black -3 Pack: $299.99 (save $80)

Check out all the deals from the Smart Home sale here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy