Best Buy updates Black Friday pricing: Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Google Nest Cam, more deals

Get incredible savings on top tech for the holidays with Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. The promotion includes solid discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 Pro, PC peripherals, kitchen appliances and more.

Check out some solid deals from the promotion below:

Elgato Stream Deck: $149.99 (save $50)

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $93)

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox/PC – Dark: $299.99 (save $100)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack – White & Colour Ambiance: $99.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Stainless Steel: $248.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $199.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $479.99 (save $80)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) – Stainless Steel: $749.99 (save $50)

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer – 7.57kg/8Qt – Black: $149.99 (save $40)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $279.99 (save $120)

Aviron Game-Based Smart Rowing Machine: $1,799.99 (save $800)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $200)

Gyrocopters Luminous Electric Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker & LED Wheels – Multicolour: $149.99 (save $350)

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth Darkfield Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $30)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $39.99 (save $38.99)

Corsair K60 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Low Profile Speed RGB Gaming Keyboard – English: $49.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – White: $179.99 (save $60)

It’s worth noting that the products mentioned above have varying ‘sale end’ dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing something, note the sale end date and keep it in mind to avoid missing out on Black Friday pricing.

Check out Best Buy’s complete Black Friday sale here.

For a round-up of all of our Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find all of the top deals at Canadian retailers here.

Image credit: Best Buy