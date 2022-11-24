TekSavvy offering internet deals for Black Friday

TekSavvy is offering customers in select areas deals on its internet services.

Below are all of the offers:

Cable 100 Unlimited is on sale for $35.95/ month (save $36/month) for six months. It offers download speeds up to 100Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps.

Cable 30 Unlimited is on sale for $30.95/month (save $32/month) for six months. It offers download speeds up to 30Mbps and upload speeds up to 5Mbps.

Cable 1024 Unlimited is on sale for $82.95/month for six months (save $35/month). Download speeds go up to 1024Mbps and upload speeds go up to 30Mbps.

Check to see if you qualify on TekSavvy’s website.

