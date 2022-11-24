Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 available for an all-time-low price

Amazon Canada currently has Samsung’s August 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2 on sale.

The wireless earbud is listed for $109.99, marking a 42 percent discount from the original $189.99 price tag.

It’s worth noting that only the ‘Lavender’ colourway is 42 percent discounted. All the other colourways, including ‘Black,’ ‘White,’ and ‘Olive‘ are listed for $119.99, marking a 37 percent discount.

The earbuds feature roughly 4.5-6 hours of battery life, alongside active noise-cancellation, capacitive touch controls, and a slim and lightweight design.

For more on the Galaxy Buds 2, check out MobileSyrup staff reporter Bradley Bennett’s review of the wireless earbuds.

Click here to purchase the ‘Lavender’ Buds 2 colourway for $109.99.

