God of War Ragnarök is PlayStation’s fastest-selling first party title

The game has sold more than 5.1 million copies in its debut week

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 24, 20227:02 AM EST
God of War Ragnarök

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio’s God of War Ragnarök is the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation’s history, and this is no shock.

Sony tweeted an infographic with the details, stating that the game has sold more than 5.1 million copies in its debut week, which also sets a God of War franchise record.

I’m absolutely thrilled to learn about all of this. God of War is probably among one the best games I’ve ever played, and I’m about three-quarters through Ragnarök.

Brad Shankar covered the game for MobileSyrup and said that it’s “a genuinely moving narrative and sweeping gameplay improvements across the board make Kratos’ latest outing an absolute masterpiece.”

Shankar and I also hosted a SyrupArcade Cast episode focused on God of War Ragnarök.

Source: PlayStation

